TAINA gets funding from Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:21 CET | News

UK-based TAINA Technology has closed a funding round led by existing investor Anthemis, welcoming onboard Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management.

For Deutsche Bank, investing in selected fintech solutions will help to improve the client experience and increase productivity by digitalising their front-to-bank processes, as representatives say. HSBC Asset Management affirmed that the investment round will add to TAINA’s expansion, enlarging its customer footprint internationally.

TAINA Technology Limited plans to expand both their sales and technical development functions of the TAINA team. During 2021 TAINA expanded into Canada and Switzerland.


Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
