|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Surecomp helps TRATON to migrate trade finance to the cloud

Tuesday 27 April 2021 14:11 CET | News

Global trade finance solutions provider for banks and corporates Surecomp has announced that automotive multinational TRATON has gone live with its trade finance processing solution.

The move came as part of a corporate-wide initiative to shift many of the firm’s on-premise installed solutions to its cloud environment in order to improve agility and reduce total cost of ownership. The Germany-based company - which reported EUR 22.6 billion in revenue in 2020 - has been using Surecomp’s COR-TF solution since 2007 to centralise and standardise its global trade finance workflow. 

Provided by TRATON, COR-TF is an IT solution for trade finance in the entire Volkswagen Group. With processing automation and enhanced operational efficiency the initial drivers, the export-heavy business has since seen considerable expansion and executes more than a thousand transactions per month, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, trade finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like