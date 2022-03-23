Smart billing provider aifinyo takes over Billomat

The Billomat company shares were acquired in two ways: through the purchase of shares and by the contribution of shares as part of a non-cash capital increase through the issuance of new shares. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q2 2022. By merging the two companies, aifinyo aims to expand its business segment and expand its position as a smart billing provider.
Billomat offers a web-based invoicing program that customers can use to do their accounting. According to an aifinyo representative, the Billomat team has created a cloud-based accounting software that facilitates daily billing processes. This will act as an addition to the aifinyo smart billing ecosystem and lead to added value for their joint customers.
