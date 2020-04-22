Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Metro Bank has to repay over EUR 12.9 mln to customers

Wednesday 22 April 2020 14:02 CET | News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Metro Bank to repay EUR 12.9 million to customers it overcharged.

The decision comes as a result of Metro Bank failing to notify its clients they had fallen into an unarranged overdraft and not providing adequate information to those affected.

According to AltFi, Metro Bank breached the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, twice, by failing to inform customers of extra charges and by incorrectly wording SMS alerts.

Following the mistakes in December 2019, nearly 130.000 customers were affected by the breach.

Metro Bank hopes to refund customers by Summer 2020, as well as offering 8% interest as compensation.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Metro Bank, Competition and Market Authority, overcharge, Retail Banking Market Investigation Order
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like