Coupa Software buys Llamasoft for USD 1.5 bln to bring together supply chain data

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:02 CET | News

Coupa Software has bought Llamasoft, an 18-year-old US-based company that helps large companies manage their supply chain. The deal was pegged at USD 1.5 billion.

This deal represents the fourth acquisition in 2020 for Coupa. Llamasoft released its latest tool, an AI-driven platform for managing supply chains. This capability in particular seemed to attract Coupa’s attention, as it was looking for a supply chain application to complement its spend management capabilities.

The purchase comes at a time when companies are focusing more and more on digitising processes across enterprise. Llamasoft was founded in 2002 and has raised more than USD 56 million, according to Crunchbase data. Its largest raise was a USD 50 million Series B in 2015 led by Goldman Sachs.


Keywords: Coupa Software, acquisition, supply chain finance, Llamasoft, AI, spend management, US
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
