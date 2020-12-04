|
|
|
|
|
|
Co-opbank Pertama partners Media Prima Omnia to finance SMEs

Friday 4 December 2020 14:12 CET | News

CO-OPBANK Pertama Malaysia (CBP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Media Prima Omnia Sdn Bhd (Omnia) under the CBP-Omnia Media Agreement programme to facilitate funds for SMEs.

The MoU aims to increase access of new SME customers to CBP, open up opportunities for CBP financing and allow SME customers advertise their products and services through the media platform provided by Omnia. 

Through this collaboration, all customers of CBP’s cooperative and corporate financing sector will be offered an advertising package by Omnia at an affordable price as low as RM 1,000.

Moreover, a portion of the percentage of customer financing will be allocated for the advertising expenses.

The agreement is for a period of one year, beginning Nov 1, 2020, until Oct 31, 2021.

 


Keywords: Co-opbank Pertama, Media Prima Omnia, finance SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Malaysia
