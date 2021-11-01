|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Clear secures USD 75 million in funding

Wednesday 17 November 2021 14:59 CET | News

India-based fintech stratup Clear has closed Series C financing round led by Kora Capital and Stripe with USD 75 million.

With this, Clear plans to expand the potential of its enterprise SaaS business, which it provides to listed companies with big turnovers for their invoice management, and GST bills. The startup also provides its SaaS services for invoicing to small businesses under ClearOne and for accountants as ClearPro.

The company will also direct the funds towards more acquisitions in 2022 that fit with the startup’s criteria to improve payments and international expansion.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, e-invoicing, SaaS, startup, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like