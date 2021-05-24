BBVA launches global cash management solution

BBVA’s business customers in Spain, Mexico, and other Latin American countries now have an easy experience that unifies access to all payments and collections with all the security and guarantees of the BBVA. Company cash management is complex, especially for those with a multinational presence. These companies face different payment schedules, banking regulations, and complex currency management.
BBVA Pivot unifies BBVA’s range of solutions to support companies in their international activity and facilitate a more efficient management of their day-to-day business. The solution allows centralised operations in 15 countries and 24 currencies via direct channels – SWIFT, online, and by app – with expert and comprehensive support throughout the process. The service for companies is available in South America (Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, and through a partner in Chile), Europe (Spain, Turkey, Belgium, France, Portugal, and the UK), Mexico, the United States, and Hong Kong.
The idea is that any company with activities in several of these countries, or that wants to expand into a new European or American market, can easily manage its finances with a single and uniform digital experience, regardless of the type of operation it carries out, the currency it works with, or the schedule or regulations of the region in which it is located.
BBVA Pivot brings together several solutions and channels:
Currently, the bank handles more than 65 million transactions a year worth over 370 billion euros. More than 974 of BBVA’s business customers already have access to this ecosystem, from small companies in international development to large multinationals in sectors such as telecommunications or energy.
