Worldline to bring fraud protection to its digital commerce payments suite

Friday 18 June 2021 14:15 CET | News

France-based payments and transactional services provider Worldline has announced partnering with Microsoft to integrate Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection into its global Merchant Services platform. 

The specialised solution created by the two organisations will provide a streamlined deployment and onboarding experience, according to the companies.

The integration will enable a mixture of pre-set fraud controls and adaptive AI that can learn to better identify fraud both on a client’s own site and as part of a globe-spanning fraud protection network, according to Worldline. 

Microsoft launched D365 Fraud Protection in July 2020. The service offers multiple services: purchase protection to improve the acceptance rate of ecommerce transactions; account protection to defend against bot attacks, fake account creation, account takeover, and fraudulent account access; and loss prevention that identifies anomalies on returns and discounts. 



Keywords: product launch, fraud detection, ecommerce, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
