News

Web Shield partners with ZignSec for ID verification

Thursday 15 July 2021 14:36 CET | News

Germany-based onboarding and monitoring solution provider Web Shield has announced joining ZignSec, a Sweden-based regtech company known for its global identity verification platform.
The ZignSec platform offers technology for digital onboarding and ID verification services that complement Web Shield’s solutions, according to the company statement. Likewise, Web Shield’s onboarding and monitoring solutions are a key building-block within ZignSec’s compliance value chain. Together, both companies plan to create a one-stop-shop KYC, due diligence, and monitoring solution via one single API or a No-Code platform in a drag and drop environment.

Web Shield equips the payments industry with tools that protect their business from merchants involved in illegal or non-compliant activities. Their digital investigation tools InvestiGate and Monitor provide acquirers, payment service providers and other financial organisations with the information they need to make decisions about prospective clients, and alert them when existing clients behave dubiously.


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, fraud management, KYC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
