The African Development Fund offers USD 8 mln to build ID framework

The project will commence in July 2023 and aims to enhance financial sector efficiency within the participating countries, leading to increased access to finance and further regional integration efforts.
Over 53 financial service providers across the participating countries will be included in the project, allowing them to verifytheir clients’ identities on an ongoing basis, combat fraud, discourage loan defaulting and strengthen correspondent banking relationships.
The countries of The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone face significant challenges in developing their financial sectors and providing access to formal banking services for their populations. The World Bank reports that financial inclusion in these countries is low, with only 15.7% of adults in Sierra Leone having a formal bank account as of 2017. The lack of access to banking services is linked to a lack of reliable identification documents, as well as other barriers such as high transaction costs and physical distance to banking facilities.
Efforts were made to address these challenges through the development of digital identification and banking infrastructure. The Nigerian government has implemented a successful biometric identification system called the Bank Verification Number (BVN), which has significantly reduced fraud and improved the efficiency of electronic banking in the country. The success of the BVN has inspired similar initiatives in other African countries, including the Unique Bank Identification (UBI) project in West Africa.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions