Temu supports customers in identifying scam sites

The company provides tips to ensure a safe shopping experience during the holiday season, while also helping its customers detect websites that mimic the platform for fraudulent purposes. According to Temu’s officials, considering the increasing popularity of the company’s products and services, the number of apps and websites impersonating the brand to scam customers also expanded.
Additional shipping fees requested by an individual claiming to be a courier;
Sellers that claim to represent Temu and solicit payments through alternative methods, such as QR codes, e-wallets, or wire transfers;
Consumers being deceived into shopping and making payments on websites or apps that impersonate Temu, often accompanied by false announcements of winning a prize;
Text messages from unrecognised numbers that offer financial services or part-time jobs, asking the recipient to provide personal details, including Temu account or transaction information;
Calls from unknown numbers that request personal data verification or offer unsolicited refunds.
