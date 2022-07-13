Subscribe
Sumsub updates identity verification solution on Salesforce AppExchange

Wednesday 13 July 2022

UK-based identity verification, fraud prevention, and KYC/AML compliance provider Sumsub has updated its offering launching it on Salesforce AppExchange.

Clients can now onboard their users with Sumsub’s digital verification solution. Different types of checks are available including those for ID documents, liveness, video identification, KYB, proof of address, etc. All of this can be set to the business’ specific needs.

Salesforce AppExchange, an enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow their business. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Founded in 2015, Sumsub provides an all-in-one technical and legal toolkit to cover KYC/KYB and AML needs. It offers a powerful platform for converting more customers, speeding up verification, reducing costs and fighting digital fraud.

