Shufti Pro extends identity verification technology to Rockers Technology's customers

Wednesday 26 May 2021 15:49 CET | News

Shufti Pro, a UK-based AI-powered identity verification service provider, has partnered with Rockers Technology, an India-based software development company, to extend its identity verification technology to Rockers Technology’s customers.

Shufti Pro uses a hybrid technology of human and artificial intelligence to provide businesses with e-KYC, e-KYB, and e-AML services to fulfil their regulatory needs. Rockers Technology influences new technologies and strategies to provide customised web, mobile apps, and crowdfunding solutions, made to cater to a variety of needs. Now Shufti Pro’s identity verification and fraud prevention solutions can be a part of Rockers Technology’s offering, allowing it to take part in the fight against fraud.

According to the company, via a series of partnerships, Shufti Pro aims to amplify the growth of the identity verification industry while enhancing the market outreach for the partner company.


