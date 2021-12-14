SEON to help Playtech with fraud prevention solutions

As part of the deal, Playtech will integrate SEON with its IMS platform, allowing for data enrichment via email, phone, or IP analysis. The phone API aggregates data sources, including social media accounts, to confirm identities and flag suspicious users. This makes it supports and complements KYC checks carried out by Playtech’s customers.
When it comes to making transactions, Playtech’s partners will have an updated credit risk assessments solution and will unlock additional data about any potential customer. SEON aggregates information in close to real time from live open-source databases. This means that connections are anonymous, and SSL protected, while no logs or sensitive information of players is stored, for data protection compliance.
