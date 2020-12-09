|
Salt Security raises USD 30 mln in Series B funding

Wednesday 9 December 2020 15:21 CET | News

US-based Salt Security, an API security company, has announced it has raised USD 30 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital.

Participations include existing investors Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator. This latest funding round follows closely on the heels of a USD 20 million Series A raise in June 2020. The additional funding will be used by the company to accelerate its business in 2021, with a focus on investing in product development, sales and marketing, and customer acquisition. To date, the company has raised a total of USD 60 million in equity financing.

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of applications. Its API Protection Platform is a solution created to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to identify and protect APIs automatically. The Salt Security platform learns the granular behaviour of a company’s APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers.


Keywords: Salt Security, funding, US, API, security, API Protection Platform, AI, machine learning
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
