|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pagaya partners with SoFi to expand access to financial services

Monday 18 October 2021 15:19 CET | News

US-based financial technology company Pagaya has announced its collaboration with digital finance company SoFi to enable the latter to broaden members’ access to its products.

Pagaya’s proprietary artificial intelligence, technology and infrastructure enables FinTechs, banks, and other loan providers to offer consumers access to financial products outside the existing traditional credit models. Pagaya’s machine learning models are designed to reduce risk for lenders and help inform credit decisioning. The company’s partnership with SoFi is the largest deployment of its technology in the fintech marketplace to date, according to the press release.

Pagaya’s growth includes entering new markets that span personal loans, auto loans, single-family residences, credit cards, point-of-sale financing and more.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: artificial intelligence, machine learning, partnership, expansion, fintech, lending, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like