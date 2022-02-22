Ondato launches Ondato OS for KYC and AML services

The new platform offers financial institutions understanding of their exposure, with risk-based management of new and existing customers. The platform also provides increased process automation for efficiency and lower operating costs, minimising the risk of interventions and fines from regulatory authorities.
With Ondato OS, financial institutions can tailor information gathering according to the products or services selected by individual clients. The level of scrutiny needed for an insurance customer is not the same as needed to open a new bank account, for example, the company says. The OS has the ability to recognise these differences and only ask customers for data that is necessary to onboard them for the service they want, rather than a full suite of forms in every case.
The new operating system consolidates, updates, and streamlines Ondato’s end-to-end compliance suite within a single platform. Each individual service has been upgraded and integrated into a new, holistic ‘compliance CRM’ that provides online financial players with clarity about new and existing customers, including those imported into Ondato from legacy compliance systems.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions