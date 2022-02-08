Mastercard launches cybersecurity alliance

According to Mastercard, three out of five (60%) of cyberattacks come in through outside vendors. Research from RiskRecon and Cyentia Institute pointed out that multi-party cyber breaches can cause 26 times more financial damage, compared with an attack that affects only one target. The US-based card brand is hoping to help mitigate that risk.
Mastercard noted in the press release that understanding third-party risk can be a time-consuming endeavour, as it relies on analysing a variety of factors that contribute to a company’s overall rating. For many businesses, understanding their own rating is becoming important as more customers are looking at vendors’ risk profile as a condition of doing business.
To that end, the US-based card brand plans to work with financial institutions and financial technology companies to create new technologies, monitoring, and applications to help them improve security for all.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions