Know Your Customer announces the launch of a new product

By providing real-time access to 500+ local company registries across 123 countries and automated data extraction and shareholder identification from official documents, Know Your Customer enables financial institutions to minimise AML, fraud, and financial crime risks. This approach ensures audit-proof documentary evidence to meet financial regulators’ requirements, ultimately strengthening the global financial system’s line of defence against money laundering and terrorism financing.
Know Your Customer’s proprietary technology doesn’t simply provide access to the registries. The system also extracts shareholder information from filing documents, identifies Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) across jurisdictions using AI techniques and unravels multiple layers of corporate ownership structures automatically. At the centre of the platform is a real-time graph database mapping the relationship of individuals connected to corporate entities under investigation and the result is a picture of each corporate customer’s ownership and control structure based exclusively on real-time and official corporate information.
Know Your Customer’s registry coverage now includes 41 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, in addition to 82 countries across APAC and Europe, including registries for international businesses such as Hong Kong, Mainland China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cayman Islands, and British Virgin Islands (BVIs). As a result, users of Know Your Customer now have access to company information on more than 180 million registered companies worldwide and to 300 million official company documents.
