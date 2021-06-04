|
ITCS Trade to use iDenfy service for ID verification

Friday 4 June 2021 10:34 CET | News

ITCS Trade, a Kazakhastan-based fintech, has selected iDenfy to help them with ID verification solutions for new customers signing up for the ITCS Trade trading platform.

iDenfy provides fintech companies a dynamic compliant online identity verification service, that can be integrated into the partner platform.

For ITCS Trade KYC and AML is paramount, and the ability to conduct a big part of KYC-process automatically saves time and money. iDenfy provides online identity verification services for financial, sharing-economy, gaming industries. The Lithuanian startup company was founded in 2017 at Kaunas University Technology Park by Domantas Ciulde and Gediminas Ratkevicius.


