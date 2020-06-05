Sections
News

IDEMIA, Sopra Steria chosen by eu-LISA to build biometrics system for border protection

Friday 5 June 2020 06:03 CET | News

IDEMIA and Sopra Steria have been selected by eu-LISA to develop a framework for the delivery of a new shared biometric matching system (sBMS) for border protection of the Schengen Area.

eu-LISA is the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security, and Justice. By 2022, the sBMS will be one of the largest biometric systems in the world, integrating a database of over 400 million third-country nationals with their fingerprints and facial images, according to the official press release.

Based on European biometrics technology, this new system will first serve the identification needs of the new European Entry/Exit System, thus being the cornerstone of the protection of European borders. The contract was awarded following a competitive call for tender (LISA/2019/RP/05 EES BMS and sBMS) by eu-LISA. Its duration is four years, with option for an extension of up to six years.

The sBMS will not only serve the future Entry/Exit System (EES), but also multiple other systems already in use in the EU, including the Schengen Information System (SIS), the Visa Information System (VIS), Eurodac (European Asylum Dactyloscopy Database) and the future ECRIS-TCN (European Criminal Records Information System for Third Country Nationals).

The companies forming the consortium already support the European Union in the management of other mission-critical large-scale IT systems including VIS, SIS and Eurodac for more than fifteen years.

