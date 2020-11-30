|
Hub-Suite introduces 3D Secure to reduce fraud for its budgeting and credit card management platform

Monday 30 November 2020 10:07 CET | News

Software technology company Hub-Suite has introduced a 3D Secure solution to reduce online payment fraud for its budgeting and credit card management platform SpendHub.

3D Secure makes SpendHub online and mobile transactions more secure by requiring cardholders to complete an additional verification step at the time of payment. The

With this added layer of security, SpendHub users can complete online and mobile transactions, knowing their card details are protected. SpendHub's 3D Secure solution reduces fraud while also avoiding unnecessary friction for SpendHub users, minimally impacting the transaction process.

