Fraud.net partners with People Data Labs

Tuesday 23 July 2024 11:16 CET | News

Real-time fraud and risk management platform Fraud.net has announced its partnership with People Data Labs to optimise fraud prevention and risk management capabilities.

Following this announcement, Fraud.net’s partnership with People Data Labs, a provider of B2B data solutions, aims to optimise the manner in which businesses and companies combat digital financial crime, as well as streamline compliance and manage fraud risk. 

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the announcement

Fraud.net will continue to enable digital enterprises to efficiently orchestrate transaction and identity data in order to mitigate fraud and risks, while also building higher user trust and unlocking development opportunities. At the same time, Fraud.net's AppStore incorporates services, tools, and data from third-party vendors, which gives businesses and firms the possibility to leverage multiple providers of point solutions with the use of a single platform. 

The collaboration with People Data Labs will also integrate numerous compliantly sourced datasets into a single, secure, and efficient developer-friendly source of truth. Their users will leverage over several profiles to improve platforms, power AI models, and more. In addition, within the AppStore, People Data Labs’ tools will allow Fraud.net customers to better visualise and understand data, risk score payments, and identify bad actors. As a result, financial institutions can also make more informed decisions, mitigate risks, and streamline fraud prevention. 

Furthermore, partnering with People Data Labs will allow Fraud.net to improve its fraud prevention capabilities with optimised data enrichment services and tools. By incorporating its comprehensive dataset into the AppStore, the company will also offer its users deeper and more detailed insights, as well as a more robust protection against evolving threats. 



More: Link


