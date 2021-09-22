|
fidentity planning expansion following financing round

Wednesday 22 September 2021

Switzerland-based identity verification and onboarding company fidentity has completed a financing round with lead investor Spicehaus and is now aiming for an expansion in Switzerland and neighbouring countries.

The company simplifies automated online identification via ID documents and a liveness check. With fidentity, anti-money laundering-compliance onboarding is automated and no call centre agent is required for the identification process and no app has to be installed.

With the fresh capital, fidentity plans to expand its product leadership and invest in growth in Switzerland and Europe in 2022. According to a fidentity representative, in a first step, the focus is on the countries bordering Switzerland.


Keywords: expansion, identity verification, digital onboarding, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Switzerland
