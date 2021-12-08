Entrust expands into Europe with nShield

The company now has new datacenters located in the European Union and plans for regional expansion in the Asia Pacific region. nShield cloud HSM integrates with applications and cloud services to support a range of use cases including protecting certificates, PKI, database encryption, code signing, digital signing, blockchain, and others.
Entrust nShield as a Service was initially launched in 2019 with datacenters located in the UK and the US. Entrust is now expanding its service with the official opening of multiple datacenter locations in Germany, and plans to open datacenters in Australia in early 2022.
This will allow customers in these regions to use the nShield cloud HSM for their applications while geo-fencing their critical cryptographic keys within their own jurisdictions to respond to concerns regarding data sovereignty and facilitate compliance with regional data protection regulations.
The use of multiple sites within the countries also helps customers to meet high-availability and disaster recovery requirements. Entrust nShield as a Service delivers the same functionality as on-premises nShield HSMs, in a subscription-based solution. As such, nShield as a Service offers the generation, access, and protection of cryptographic key material using dedicated FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ certified nShield HSMs, without the need to host and maintain the appliances.
