|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eftpos applies to become a non-government digital ID exchange operator

Monday 8 March 2021 13:50 CET | News

eftpos has applied to become a non-government accredited operator of a digital identity exchange in Australia.

The electronic payments provider revealed plans to accredit connectID under the trusted digital identity framework (TDIF). The TDIF is a series of policies and standards that underpin the government’s national federated identity model, including the accreditation of government agencies and private sector organisations.

eftpos has been piloting connectID with both Australia Post's Digital iD and the Queensland government credential since mid-2020 following an earlier proof-of-concept with 20 businesses.

Only the government’s exchange, operated by Services Australia, is currently accredited under TDIF, while the Australian Taxation Office and Australia Post are the only accredited identity providers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like