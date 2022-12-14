Chargeflow receives SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification

The audit preceding the certification was conducted by Dansa D’Arata, who leveraged Vanta, an automated compliance and security platform to verify that Chargeflow’s business practices, security protocols, and data policies are complaint with strict trust principles related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
With ecommerce fraud rates continuously increasing, merchants who leverage Chargeflow or wish to do so for chargebacks’ automation and recovery have the company’s commitment to offering interactions between organisations and their prospects in a safe and secure manner ensured.
As per information provided in the company’s press release, the independent auditing process comprised a detailed examination of Chargeflow’s policies and methodologies related to customer data handling, an evaluation of its internal control systems, employee interviews, as well as an in-depth review of the company’s digital platform and connected tools.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is an internal auditing procedure. This audit is to report how organisations securely manage business-critical information and client privacy. The auditing is carried out by a third party and generates reports that are unique to the organization.
Looking to further improve its service security, Chargeflow is in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Level 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliances, in addition to the SOC level 1 validation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions