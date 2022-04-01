|
AlternativePayments partners with iDenfy

Friday 1 April 2022 10:29 CET | News

AlternativePayments, a Lithuania-based payment solution provider, has partnered with iDenfy, an identity verification solution.

In addition to an online boarding portal, AlternativePayments is now adding a smooth verification process.

iDenfy’s process protects merchants’ businesses from the different forms of identity fraud, including forged, counterfeit, blank or stolen, fantasy or camouflage, impostor or ‘look-a-like’, and compromised documents.

AlternativePayments has a payment institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania, focusing on non-credit card payments. The integration with AlternativePayments enables merchants to get access to payment solutions needed for coverage of the European ecommerce market.

To find more about iDenfy, check their profile in our company database.


Keywords: partnership, iDenfy, merchants, identity verification, payments
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Lithuania
