Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ABN AMRO goes live with CBA's TDD available within IBAS

Tuesday 20 August 2024 14:49 CET | News

Netherlands-based ABN AMRO has announced that it went live leveraging Commercial Banking Applications’ (CBA) Transaction Due Diligence (TDD) functionality. 

Available within CBA’s IBAS GBF – Global Banking Factory, the TDD capability was developed by ABN AMRO working closely with CBA, with the bank actively utilising it across its global trade finance operations to monitor transactions and flag suspicious actions. Through this solution, the bank is set to be able to immediately detect any uncommon or odd behaviour, which supports the mitigation of financial crime and ensures full compliance with national and international regulations.

ABN AMRO has announced that it went live leveraging Commercial Banking Applications’ (CBA) Transaction Due Diligence (TDD) functionality.

Moreover, representatives from ABN AMRO highlighted that considering that there are additional requirements and demands on the trade finance industry, the bank has been relying on its partnership with CBA to evolve IBAS and face the frequent changes currently present in this sector. By monitoring trade finance transactions for consistency and reliability against the historical details available for each customer and counterparty within IBAS, ABN AMRO plans to be able to flag up suspicious activity that requires investigation and show a comprehensive audit trail for each transaction.

ABN AMRO’s development strategy

According to CBA’s officials, transaction due diligence represents a necessity for every bank, with it becoming a requirement for domestic and international regulators as the risk of being fined rises for financial institutions that do not spot suspicious activities. By leveraging IBAS to automate the transaction monitoring and compliance process, ABN AMRO’s operations staff can conduct their everyday tasks more confidently as unusual behaviour is being flagged, allowing them to demonstrate a full audit trail of all the due diligence activities that they previously undertaken.

Within IBAS, financial institutions can design and optimise their due diligence structure and associated rules, with them being able to cover both local and international regulatory requirements. When it comes to ABN AMRO Bank, IBAS is set to ensure that the bank meets Dutch laws, as well as all relevant global regulations to mitigate fraud and meet the demands of internal and external auditors.

The go-live of IBAS TDD follows a close collaboration between CBA and ABN AMRO Bank, with the two organisations signing a five-year agreement in 2023. In addition, the current move showcases ABN AMRO’s commitment to maintaining its position in the trade finance sector, with the bank planning to utilise IBAS’s optimised functionality, increased automation, and digitalisation capabilities. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: transaction monitoring, fraud management, fraud detection, risk management, partnership
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: ABN AMRO
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

ABN AMRO

|
Discover all the Company news on ABN AMRO and other articles related to ABN AMRO in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like