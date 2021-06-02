|
Vivid increases available cryptocurrencies

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:53 CET | News

Mobile banking app and digital investment platform Vivid has announced expanding its crypto offering by 40 more coins to a total of 50 tradable crypto assets. 

Vivid Money was launched in June 2020 and is now expanding cryptocurrency investment options. Originally, users had access to the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Algorand, BAT, Cardano, Chainlink, EOS, Litecoin and NEM. The new coins now include 0x, Aave, Aragon, Bancor Network Token, Compound, Chiliz, Decentraland, Dogecoin, Enjin Coin, Fetch.ai, Filecoin, FTX Token, Holo, IOST, Kyber Network, Loopring, Maker, OMG Network, Polkadot, Polygon, REN, Solana, Stellar, Storj, Swipe, Synthetix Network Token, Tron, Uniswap, VeChain and XRP. 



More: Link


Keywords: product upgrade, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
