Paysafe partners with Coinbase to expand its crypto offerings to US

Thursday 25 March 2021 13:54 CET | News

Paysafe, a payments platform, has announced that its digital wallet Skrill has expanded its cryptocurrency offering to the US via Coinbase partnership.

The deal sees Coinbase provide a new cryptocurrency white label solution to Skrill, continuing the digital wallet’s US expansion by enabling customers across 37 states and territories to buy and sell multiple cryptocurrencies.

Through an integration with the Coinbase platform, Skrill customers can use the digital wallet to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Aside from the US dollar, Skrill users also have the option of using Bitcoin to buy other cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to avoid having to convert their interests back into fiat currencies. 


Keywords: cryptocurrency, partnership, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
