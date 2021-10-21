|
Nukkleus acquires stake in Jacobi

Thursday 21 October 2021

Crypto payments specialist Nukkleus has acquired a 5% interest in Jacobi Asset Management, a company focused on digital asset management.

Jacobi has received regulatory approval to launch a tier one Bitcoin ETF. The company brings together expertise from banking, regulation, and fintech to design, issue, and manage institutional crypto products and funds connected to digital assets.

Given its experience in the crypto industry, Nukkleus' leadership team recognise the opportunity presented by having a stake in the future of digital asset management, as the press release says. 


