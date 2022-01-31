|
Leonteq launches Crypto Market Index

Switzerland-based structured financial products company Leonteq has launched its first proprietary rule-based index strategy on crypto assets. 

Currently, the Leonteq Crypto Market Index analyses the performance of 11 crypto assets. Leonteq launched Avalanche, Polygon, and Dogecoin as new crypto assets to its platform in January 2022. The company is now offering its first rule-based index strategy, following its expansion to a total of 25 crypto assets. A tracker certificate on the Leonteq Crypto Market Index is now also available for Swiss investors and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The weighting of each index component is determined by its market capitalisation, which is used to lessen concentration on individual index components. The index's composition is evaluated and updated on a quarterly basis, and currently comprises Algorand, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polkadot, Polygon, Solana, and XRP.


