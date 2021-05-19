|
News

Impily chooses iDenfy for selfie onboarding

Wednesday 19 May 2021 14:17 CET

Poland-based Impily, an exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and store various digital currencies, has partnered with iDenfy for selfie onboarding.

Impily will be integrating iDenfy’s identity verification technology into its existing platform to make sure that new users are not wanted in any international law enforcement databases, facing sanctions, or otherwise associated with fraudulent activity.

iDenfy’s solution authenticates users with a combination of face and document recognition. People are asked to record a selfie video and capture a photo ID, and iDenfy will make sure that the document is authentic before comparing it to the video to make sure the two faces match. The solution will allow Impily to comply with a range of international financial regulations.

iDenfy previously provided similar services for the Emirex tokenisation and cryptocurrency exchange in Dubai. Before that, the company partnered with the Polish FinTech specialist Authologic to develop a new identity verification API. KogoPAY and PanPay are some of iDenfy’s other recent customers in the financial sector.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, iDenfy, digital onboarding, identity verification, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Securing Transactions | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Poland
