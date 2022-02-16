|
Hublot partners with LEDGER to introduce a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:37 CET | News

Switzerland-based watch company Hublot has announced partnering with cryptocurrency and digital asset platform LEDGER to introduce a limited Big Bang Unico watch with a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet.

LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web 3.0 and has developed a variety of products and services that enable individuals and businesses to securely buy, store, trade, grow and manage crypto assets. These include the LEDGER hardware wallets Nano S or Nano X and the Ledger Live App.

The Big Bang Unico Ledger package consists of three core elements: the watch, a limited edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a watch box. Included with the watch is the Ledger & Hublot Nano X, a limited edition crypto key that will only be available with the watch. The Nano X is Ledger's digital asset wallet, a Bluetooth-enabled device to encrypt, secure, manage and grow crypto assets.


