Germans are sceptical about the digital euro, survey shows

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:21 CET | News

The Germany-based Bundesbank has released a survey showing that 56% of all German households are cautious in their initial assessment of the possible introduction of a digital euro. 

According to a Bundesbank representative, many are not convinced that the introduction would offer sufficient additional value compared to the existing range of payment options. In addition, according to the survey results, 77% of all respondents have never heard of or read about a digital euro.

The report showed, however, that those who did know about it, primarily fear an insufficient protection of their personal data. The security of the new means of payment raised questions among the participants, as did its availability within the entire euro area and the avoidance of additional costs.


