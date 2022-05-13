|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central Bank of Cuba to license virtual asset service providers

Wednesday 27 April 2022 14:40 CET | News

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) has announced it will issue licenses for virtual asset service providers.

The license will be available to natural persons and organizations, both Cuban and foreign. It will be valid for one year and may be extended for a second year.

The providers will be allowed to operate with virtual assets approved by the BCC, the resolution said, without disclosing further details. It did clarify that virtual assets do not include digital representations of fiat currency, securities, and other financial assets widely used in traditional banking and financial systems, which are regulated in other provisions of the Central Bank of Cuba.

In August, the BCC issued a resolution establishing rules to regulate the use of virtual assets in commercial transactions and licensing of service providers in that sector.

That previous resolution allowed the bank to grant licenses to service providers of virtual assets for transactions related to financial, exchange and collection or payment activities, in and from the national territory. At that moment, the BCC stipulated that government agencies must refrain from using virtual assets in transactions, except in cases authorized by it.

The current resolution didn't specify how the Cuban government will levy taxes on the virtual assets activity.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: blockchain, digital assets, banking license, virtual asset
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Central Bank of Cuba
Countries: Cuba
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

Central Bank of Cuba

|
Discover all the Company news on Central Bank of Cuba and other articles related to Central Bank of Cuba in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like