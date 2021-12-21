BitPay, Simplex to offer zero fees for US-based crypto purchases for a limited time

In collaborating with Simplex, a Nuvei company and a fiat infrastructure for digital assets, BitPay Wallet app users can buy crypto fee-free using the BitPay Debit Card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay for a limited time.
The BitPay Wallet App allows users to send and receive crypto, buy crypto from within the app, check the price of crypto, and store funds. Users can buy gift cards from retailers in store and online with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as five USD-pegged stable coins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC.
Simplex is a licenced financial institution offering a range of payment methods and fraud-free cryptocurrency purchases. US residents interested in buying Bitcoin or other cryptos or wanting to increase their crypto holdings can save on fees through this promotion. From within the BitPay Wallet app, users can also open and fund an account with Simplex Banking, a method that enables local payment methods.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions