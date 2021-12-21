|
BitPay, Simplex to offer zero fees for US-based crypto purchases for a limited time

Tuesday 21 December 2021 11:27 CET | News

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services provider BitPay has announced a promotion with Simplex for US residents to buy crypto with no credit or debit card fees from within the BitPay Wallet app. 

In collaborating with Simplex, a Nuvei company and a fiat infrastructure for digital assets, BitPay Wallet app users can buy crypto fee-free using the BitPay Debit Card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay for a limited time.

The BitPay Wallet App allows users to send and receive crypto, buy crypto from within the app, check the price of crypto, and store funds. Users can buy gift cards from retailers in store and online with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as five USD-pegged stable coins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC.

Simplex is a licenced financial institution offering a range of payment methods and fraud-free cryptocurrency purchases. US residents interested in buying Bitcoin or other cryptos or wanting to increase their crypto holdings can save on fees through this promotion. From within the BitPay Wallet app, users can also open and fund an account with Simplex Banking, a method that enables local payment methods. 


