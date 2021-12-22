|
Bitpanda lists Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note on Deutsche Börse

Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:42 CET | News

Germany-based investment platform Bitpanda has launched a Bitcoin ETC, expanding its product range to include exchange-traded cryptocurrencies.

Such exchange traded commodities are bearer bonds that are physically secured with the underlying cryptocurrency. Each share represents a fixed subscription right to which customers have a legal claim. The Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC is traded in EUR on the German stock exchange XETRA and enables customers to start trading a secured product on a regulated market. This allows investors to benefit from the opportunities that Bitcoin offers without having to own a wallet and having to buy Bitcoins directly.

According to Payment and Banking, the fintech plans to offer further ETC products in the future in order to give traditional investors access to further cryptocurrencies. A Bitpanda representative states that the Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC underlines the company’s commitment to providing investors with easy access to cryptocurrency.


