Bitpanda lists Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note on Deutsche Börse

Such exchange traded commodities are bearer bonds that are physically secured with the underlying cryptocurrency. Each share represents a fixed subscription right to which customers have a legal claim. The Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC is traded in EUR on the German stock exchange XETRA and enables customers to start trading a secured product on a regulated market. This allows investors to benefit from the opportunities that Bitcoin offers without having to own a wallet and having to buy Bitcoins directly.
According to Payment and Banking, the fintech plans to offer further ETC products in the future in order to give traditional investors access to further cryptocurrencies. A Bitpanda representative states that the Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC underlines the company’s commitment to providing investors with easy access to cryptocurrency.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions