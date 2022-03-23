|
Bitcoin․com launches utility and rewards token

Thursday 24 March 2022 14:00 CET | News

The Bitcoin.com platform has announced Verse, a rewards and utility token for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem.

Verse will be a cross-chain token built on the ERC-20 standard with a focus on expanding into low-fee, EVM-compatible chains. 69% of Verse tokens are reserved for the community in the form of a development fund and ecosystem incentives and rewards. The latter includes staking rewards, airdrops, yield for liquidity providers on the soon to be launched Verse DEX, and more.

These incentive tokens will unlock on a block-by-block basis over seven years from a fixed supply of 210 billion. The allocation of tokens and the emissions schedule are designed to optimize network effects and demand for the token while buyback and burn, staking, and other mechanisms work to decrease the circulating supply over time.

Anyone will be able to earn Verse tokens by using Bitcoin.com’s beginner-friendly products and services. Holders of Verse tokens will in turn be able to unlock extra rewards and discounts along multiple tiers. By unlocking additional utility throughout the user journey, Verse creates a loyalty mechanism that works to drive retention in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem.

