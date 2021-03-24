|
Binance and CapBridge sign MoU to build a partnership

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:25 CET | News

Binance, a blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a partnership with CapBridge Financial.

CapBridge is an online integrated private markets platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The platform comprises two arms: a global online investment syndication and distribution arm that holds a Capital Markets Services License, and  1exchange, a private exchange arm that holds a Recognised Market Operator license.

1exchange, a member of CapBridge, is a MAS-regulated private securities exchange and is built on the blockchain. 


