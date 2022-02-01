|
AstroPay rolls out cryptocurrency trading

Tuesday 1 February 2022 14:40 CET | News

Online payment solution AstroPay has launched its cryptocurrency offering, allowing clients to buy and sell crypto on the company’s platform and mobile app.

The offering is cost-effective as users can choose from various cryptocurrencies without worrying about transfer, trading, purchase, or maintenance fees.

AstroPay has introduced crypto as a payments method in 2019 and now decided to also include them as part of their trading strategy, with the digital wallet supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA).

AstroPay also becomes the first digital wallet in Latin America to offer ADA blockchain tokens, to innovate the region and enhance digitisation.

The company counts for over 5 million users worldwide and intents to continue expanding its business. Currently, the cryptocurrency trading option will be available only to selected emerging markets.


