AstroPay rolls out cryptocurrency trading

The offering is cost-effective as users can choose from various cryptocurrencies without worrying about transfer, trading, purchase, or maintenance fees.
AstroPay has introduced crypto as a payments method in 2019 and now decided to also include them as part of their trading strategy, with the digital wallet supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA).
AstroPay also becomes the first digital wallet in Latin America to offer ADA blockchain tokens, to innovate the region and enhance digitisation.
The company counts for over 5 million users worldwide and intents to continue expanding its business. Currently, the cryptocurrency trading option will be available only to selected emerging markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions