|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Allied Payments Network teams up with NYDIG

Tuesday 6 July 2021 12:31 CET | News

Allied Payment Network (Allied), a provider of online and mobile digital payment services to community financial institutions, has entered a partnership with NYDIG.

The partnership enables financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin. Along with this partnership, Allied announced it will make an allocation to Bitcoin for its corporate treasury, facilitated by NYDIG.

Consumers get seamless access to NYDIG’s secure, regulated platform for Bitcoin upon logging into the financial institution’s bill pay platform via online banking or mobile app. Allied and NYDIG will also be working toward additional capabilities such as the ability for consumers to make digital payments funded by Bitcoin.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Bitcoin, digital payments, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like