Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Airtel Payments Bank partners Muthoot Finance to offer premium loans

Friday 3 June 2022 13:09 CET | News

India-based Airtel Payments Bank has announced its customers can now apply for a gold loan from Muthoot Finance through the Airtel Thanks app.

Muthoot Finance gives as high as 75% of the pledged gold value as a loan. Customers get doorstep disbursals for loan amounts of approximately USD 645 and above. Gold loans can be obtained by anyone by pledging gold jewelry they own against financial aid.

The loan amount can be used for any personal or work-related requirement. The gold is kept safe by the institution untill the loan is paid off.

Through Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loans for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges. Customers can also apply for a Gold loan by visiting the banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, lending, mobile banking, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Airtel Payments Bank, Muthoot Finance
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Airtel Payments Bank

|

Muthoot Finance

|
Discover all the Company news on Airtel Payments Bank and other articles related to Airtel Payments Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like