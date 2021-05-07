|
News

4ARTechnologies expanding all-in-one NFT solution

Friday 7 May 2021 14:43 CET | News

Germany-based art security and digitisation company 4ARTechnologies has announced offering artists and art collectors the opportunity to use their technology to create secure NFT’s.

4ARTechnologies offers an all-in-one solution for artists to create NFT collections and strategically place them on the market. This solution is now being expanded for the complex NFT landscape with functions such as virtual showroom to manage and present art collections, simpler creation and protection of NFT’s, and the connection of common blockchain protocols such as Ethereum and Tezos.

The platform's own 4ART token can be traded on the Bitcoin exchange Bittrex for Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). With the new expansion, the company offers the approximately 25 million creative art actors worldwide the possibility to position themselves in the NFT market.


More: Link


