|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yokoy teams up with Visa

Friday 10 December 2021 11:45 CET | News

Yokoy has partnered with Visa to deliver a business debit card that digitises and automates transactions.

Yokoy's software works as an integration platform connecting the card to spend management software and existing enterprise resource planning systems. Designed for all commerce-related expenses, the Yokoy Visa Business Card is available as both a physical card and a virtual product. It can be used worldwide and attracts no card fees, card account fees, transaction fees or foreign currency surcharges when used within the EU.

When ordering their cards, customers can opt for a virtual or physical product. Virtual cards are delivered within a few seconds, and all information relevant to their use is directly available in the Yokoy platform and the cards can be used immediately. Companies can also define the application scope for specific payments or specific individuals. And both virtual and physical Yokoy cards can be fully integrated into the Yokoy spend management system, with data exchange working in real time. The debit card is powered by Marqeta.

The Yokoy software is designed to work with common financial and HR systems. Transactions are automatically transferred into the Yokoy platform and reconciled with stored receipts. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, partnership, product launch, debit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like