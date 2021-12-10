Yokoy teams up with Visa

Yokoy's software works as an integration platform connecting the card to spend management software and existing enterprise resource planning systems. Designed for all commerce-related expenses, the Yokoy Visa Business Card is available as both a physical card and a virtual product. It can be used worldwide and attracts no card fees, card account fees, transaction fees or foreign currency surcharges when used within the EU.
When ordering their cards, customers can opt for a virtual or physical product. Virtual cards are delivered within a few seconds, and all information relevant to their use is directly available in the Yokoy platform and the cards can be used immediately. Companies can also define the application scope for specific payments or specific individuals. And both virtual and physical Yokoy cards can be fully integrated into the Yokoy spend management system, with data exchange working in real time. The debit card is powered by Marqeta.
The Yokoy software is designed to work with common financial and HR systems. Transactions are automatically transferred into the Yokoy platform and reconciled with stored receipts.
