News

Suncorp launches new Buy Now, Pay Later card in partnership with Visa

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:18 CET | News

Australia-based Suncorp Bank has partnered with Visa to launch a new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service that will cap late payment fees and allow customers to shop in stores.

The bank unveiled the new product in September 2021 and has billed it as a ‘pay later debit card’, which has been reported to be more like a credit card that charges no interest or ongoing fees.

The service called ‘PayLate’ is available at around 70 million locations globally, or wherever Visa is accepted, and the service would be integrated into the bank’s existing account services.

Suncorp is the latest bank to move into BNPL as consumers shift from traditional credit, with Commonwealth Bank partnering with Klarna, and Westpac signing a deal with Afterpay to create a mobile banking app.


Keywords: partnership, BNPL, Visa, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Australia
