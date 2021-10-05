|
Soldo launches Purchases to tackle card sharing risk

Tuesday 5 October 2021 13:37 CET | News

Payments tracking and controlling company Soldo has launched Purchases, a solution that reduces the risk brought by ad-hoc payment and corporate card sharing.

Purchases is the new Soldo tool for managing one-time payments. Purchases handles the request and approval process and issuing single-use virtual cards for employees, allowing them to make their own online purchases and taking pressure off already stretched finance teams. 

With Purchases, businesses can give the green light to certain types of purchases, block others and set total costs, giving finance teams the knowledge that money, and the amount, is being used in the approved way. In addition to this, transaction data is available in real-time so finance teams have sight of spending when and where it happens, without waiting until month-end.


