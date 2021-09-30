|
Mastercard partners with NymCard for Network Enablement

Thursday 30 September 2021 14:28 CET | News

Mastercard has partnered with BaaS provider NymCard to join its Network Enablement Partner programme, providing it with the ability to deliver Issuances.

Mastercard has welcomed the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider and modern card issuing platform, NymCard, as the newest company to join its Network Enablement Partner program, providing it with the ability to deliver Issuances in record time.

As a Network Enablement Partner, NymCard gets a direct connectivity with Mastercard, providing it with privileged access to Mastercard’s core assets: network, reach, solutions and information to unlock opportunities for disruption, transformation and growth within the region’s digital payments ecosystem.

The Network Enablement Partner initiative forms part of Mastercard’s commitment to catalysing the fintech and digital payments ecosystem, emphasising NymCard’s roleas a fintech enabler.


More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, BaaS, credit card, debit card, partnership, growth markets, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Arab Emirates
